Turkic Council, WHO ink deal to develop cooperation

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed a memorandum of understanding Friday to develop cooperation.

The deal, which lays the groundwork for the legal basis for future cooperation between the two groups on COVID-19, was discussed during a video conference between the Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev and the WHO’s Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge, according to a statement on the Turkic Council’s website.

The Health Scientific Group consisting of scientists and experts was established to expand coordination between the two organizations in the fight against COVID-19 and other dangerous infections, Amreyev said.

He said the agreement will open ways to develop concrete projects between the Turkic Council and the WHO.

The Turkish Council is also ready to continue cooperation with the WHO in health after the pandemic, he said.

Moreover, expressing his happiness to cooperate with the Turkish Council, Kluge said: "Opportunities for cooperation will be carried forward through the WHO Office, which was opened in Istanbul and covers 53 countries in the European region, and that many joint projects will be implemented between the Turkic Council and WHO in the next period."