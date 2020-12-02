Turkish Aerospace wins international environment award

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) won a Green World Environment Award for its Zero Waste Management and Green Flag League project, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

TAI was up against over 500 other nominations in the Green World Awards for Environmental Best Practice and won the gold award in the Science/Waste Management category, read the statement.

The announcement was made on Nov. 23, it said.

The awards are organized by the Green Organization, an international, independent, non-political, non-profit environment group dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practices around the world.

TAI was established in June 1973 under the auspices of Turkey’s Ministry of Industry and Technology to reduce foreign dependency in the country's defense industry.

The company, located in the capital Ankara, has become a hub of technology in design, development, and manufacturing of aerospace systems in Turkey.