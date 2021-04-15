Turkish, Afghan foreign ministers talk over phone

By Mehmet Sah Yilmaz

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday spoke by phone with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mohammad Hanif Atmar discussed the Afghan peace process, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Cavusoglu shared information with his counterpart about the developments in recent NATO meetings on Afghanistan, they added.

It comes as the US and NATO have announced the withdrawal of their troops from war-wreaked Afghanistan before Sept. 11 and "within a few months," respectively.

Turkey is also hosting key stakeholders of the Afghan peace process in Istanbul later this month.