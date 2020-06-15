Turkish agency helps dam disaster victims in Uzbekistan

By Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AA) – Turkey's state-run aid agency on Monday delivered humanitarian aid to the victims of a dam collapse in Uzbekistan last month.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) distributed 4,000 beds, quilts, pillows, and duvet covers and sets to the victims.

At the delivery of the aid, Mehmet Sureyya Er, Turkey's Ambassador to Tashkent said Turkey is in solidarity with Uzbekistan as it has always been.

Cemalettin Tuney, TIKA's program coordinator in Tashkent, said TIKA will continue to stand by the people of Uzbekistan.

Gafurcan Mirzayev, the Governor of Sirdaryo, thanked the Turkish people for their "sincere" help.

On May 1, agricultural lands and some residential areas in the region were flooded, six people died, nearly 3,000 houses were damaged, and tens of people were injured in the Sirdaryo region after the Sardoba Dam partially collapsed due to heavy rain. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the region.