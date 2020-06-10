Turkish agency helps families in S. Sudan fight virus

By Tevfik Durul

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's state-run aid agency lent support to underprivileged families in South Sudan amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) said the hygiene kits were distributed to 510 families, most of whom are living in shanty towns, in the capital city of Juba.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, TIKA’s deputy coordinator Turgut Gazigil said that the landlocked country has difficulty to access food and cleaning supplies as land borders are closed and air traffic halted due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Distribution of hygiene materials followed the food aid that had started in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Gazigil said.

He added that the agency will focus on vocational courses and employment projects, as well as support in agriculture, education and health sectors throughout the year.

The pandemic has claimed more than 411,600 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China’s Wuhan city last December. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 7.25 million cases have been reported worldwide, while more than 3.38 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Sena Guler