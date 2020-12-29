Turkish agency provides aid for war victims in Georgia

By Davit Kachkachishvili

TBILISI (AA) – Turkey’s state-run aid agency on Tuesday supplied masks, gloves, soap, disinfectant, and hygiene kits to war victims in Georgia.

The Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) supplied aid to victims of the 2008 South Ossetia War who live in villages close to the occupation line of South Ossetia, which declared its independence from Georgia unilaterally, and controlled by the Tbilisi administration.

TIKA Tbilisi Coordinator Necla Demirdag met with the victims of the war and delivered the aid packages.

Demidag told Anadolu Agency that TIKA continues to stand by the most disadvantaged groups of people in accordance with the health safety norms set by the Georgian government.

Stating that they provided similar assistance to 2,000 families in Georgia last spring in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Demirdag explained that they delivered food and hygiene aid to many people in need throughout the country.

She pointed out that the second wave of the pandemic is now happening in Georgia and said the hygiene materials will be delivered to 710 families.