Turkish agency sends COVID-19 aid to Southeast Asia

By Pizaro Gozali Idrus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – The Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) dispatched food packages to residents and refugees affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asian countries.

“IHH has sent more than 9,500 packages for families in need,” Mucahit Demir, an official of the foundation in Southeast Asia, told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

The foundation has distributed the aid to people in Aceh in Indonesia, Patani in southern Thailand, Bangsamoro in southern Philippines, as well as Rohingya refugees in both Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He said he hoped that the aid would ease the difficulties of people who are affected by the pandemic and wished a speedy recovery to those infected.

The official advised the public to be vigilant amid the pandemic, especially those over the age of 60 who are more vulnerable to the disease.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions.

It has infected around 50,000 people in Southeast Asia. Singapore became the most affected country in the region, followed by Indonesia and Malaysia.

*Writing by Maria Elisa Hospita from Anadolu Agency's Indonesian language service in Jakarta.