Turkish agency tests expats at border for coronavirus

By Mehmet Sah Yilmaz

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey has made arrangements to test citizens for coronavirus at its northwestern border gate with Bulgaria.

Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) said expats returning to their countries of residence can receive swift test results at a facility set up at the Kapikule Border Gate.

YTB staff at the facility help out expats with other matters related to traveling in the time of pandemic.

Turkey has so far done over 6.32 million COVID-19 tests.

The death toll in the country has reached 6,121. Some 237,165 patients have recovered, with overall infections at 258,249.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur