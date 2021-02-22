Turkish aid agency donates threshers to Gambian farmers

By Mustapha K Darboe

BANJUL, Gambia (AA) – Turkey has donated thresher machines to Gambian farmers to enhance their food production and reduce post-harvest losses.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Sunday handed over four machines to farmers for the processing of groundnut and millet in the Central River Region (CRR), a rural area 183 kilometers (114 miles) from the capital Banjul.

Agriculture contributes 25% of Gambia’s GDP, employing about 70% of the labor force. The sector also serves as the main source of income for about 72% of the extremely poor rural households in the West African country.

“Considering the significant contribution of this sector to the economy and in view of the sufferings of the farmers in the region, TIKA has come up with a very timely project,” said Tolga Bermek, Turkey’s ambassador to Gambia, while addressing the handover ceremony. “The more we embrace technology in agriculture, the more we maximize efficiency and minimize costs.”

The machines were received by Sheriff Abba Sanyang, the region’s governor. TIKA’s Banjul coordinator Mehmet Akif Eyigun, local leaders and agriculture officials were also present.

Sanyang said farmers in his region mostly rely on machines from Senegal. “These thresher machines will increase efficiency in the processing of groundnut and millet in the CRR,” he added.