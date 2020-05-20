Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Airlines’ flight suspension due to coronavirus has been extended into early to mid June, the national flag carrier has announced.

Domestic flights are now suspended until June 4 and international flights until June 10, said an airline statement late Wednesday.

The earlier suspension lasted until May 28.

Also under the decision, once flights resume, carry-on bags will not be allowed in the cabin area but will be checked with other baggage.

In addition, the 8-kilogram cabin baggage allowance will be added to passengers’ luggage allowance.

Handbags may be brought into the cabin.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, boasts a fleet of 361 passenger and cargo aircraft.