Turkish Airlines suspends flights to 9 countries

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Airlines announced Friday it canceled flights from nine European countries due to concerns about the coronavirus.

"Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Europe, our flights from Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Sweden, Austria and Netherlands as departure point are suspended starting from Saturday at 8:00 am [0500GMT] until 17 April," the company said in a statement.

“Turkish Airlines, which always prioritizes the travel safety of its guests, we will continue to follow the process in cooperation with all international aviation and health authorities and take the necessary measures,” it added.

The national carrier will offer changes to routes, days and cancelations options free of charge for international flights.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan said Friday that Turkey added the nine nations to its list of suspended flights.

For detailed information, users can visit www.turkishairlines.com, dial the international call center at +09 212 444 0849, or any Turkish Airlines sales office, the statement said.