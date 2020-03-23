Turkish Airlines suspends nearly all int'l flights

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines suspended nearly all international flights as of Monday until April 17 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The only exceptions are New York, Washington, Hong Kong, Moscow and Addis Ababa, the airline said in a statement.

The airline will continue its domestic flights with cutbacks and cargo operations as planned.

To its customers, the airline said: "If your flight is in less than 72 hours, please consult the travel agency through which you purchased your ticket.

"Or, if you bought your ticket through Turkish Airlines website, mobile application, call center or sales offices; you can visit a Turkish Airlines sales office or contact our global customer service for your transactions."

Meanwhile, the carrier also announced that its six flights — to London, Dublin and Edinburgh — on Monday and Tuesday will be carried out as scheduled.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has infected over 340,000 worldwide, and killed over 14,700.

The virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread across the world restricting international travel.