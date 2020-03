By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Airlines will halt all international flights except five routes from March 27 to April 17, the national flag carrier announced Sunday.

“As of March 27, we will suspend all our international flights except Hong Kong, Moscow, Addis Ababa, New York and Washington, until April 17,” the company’s CEO Bilal Eksi said on Twitter.

Cargo flights and domestic flights will continue, he added.