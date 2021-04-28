Turkish Airlines to launch flights to Vancouver, Canada

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will launch new services from Istanbul to Vancouver, Canada on May 2, the company's chief executive officer said late Tuesday.

"We're starting a third route in Canada. Toronto, Montreal, and now Vancouver. Good luck," Bilal Eksi said on Twitter.

The carrier started flying to Toronto in 2009 and Montreal in 2014. Vancouver will also be the carrier's 15th destination in North America.

Turkish Airlines, established in 1933, currently flies to 319 international and domestic destinations.