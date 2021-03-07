Turkish athlete comes 5th at Euro indoors

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish athlete Ersu Sasma came fifth in the men’s pole vault final at the 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, on Sunday.

The 21-year-old athlete passed 5.30 and 5.60 meters on his first try as he cleared 5.70 meters on his second try, but Sasma failed in three attempts at 5.80 meters in the final.

Swedish Armand Duplantis came first with a clearance of 6.05 meters to break the championship record, while Valentin Lavillenie of France finished second and Polish Piotr Lisek took third place as both athletes cleared 5.80 meters.

Turkey left the tournament, held from March 4 to 7, without a medal.