Turkish athlete comes 7th in 2020 World Half Marathon

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish long distance runner Yasemin Can finished Saturday's 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in the seventh spot.

Can, 23, broke a national record finishing race in 1:06:20 in women’s category.

The previous Turkish record in the Half Marathon was 1:07:07 as Elvan Abeylegesse had set in the United Arab Emirates in 2010.

Can was the only Turkish athlete who could end Saturday's race in the top 10.

The Half Marathon was held in the Polish city of Gdansk in women's and men's categories.

Meanwhile in men's, Turkey's Aras Kaya finished the Half Marathon in 1:00:51 at the 24th place, Saturday's best degree among Turkish male athletes.

Peres Jepchirchir from Kenya won the Half Marathon in women's category, setting a new world record of 1:05:16.

Separately Ugandan athlete Jacob Kiplimo was the winner in men's category, ending the race in 58 minutes and 49 seconds to break the championship record.