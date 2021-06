By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish sprinter Ramil Guliyev came in second in the 100-meter race at the 15th edition of the Marseille Athletics Meeting on Wednesday.

Guliyev, 31, ran 100 meters in 10.42 seconds, but France's Jimmy Vicaut was victorious by completing the race in 10.36 seconds.

Portugal's Diogo Antunes was third with a time of 10.44 seconds.