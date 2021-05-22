Turkish athletes win 3 gold, 2 silver at European Championships

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish athletes won three gold and two silver medals at 56th EKF European Senior Karate Championships, the Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) confirmed on Saturday.

Ali Sofuoglu, Eray Samdan and Serap Ozcelik Arapoglu clinched gold while Dilara Bozan and the Women's National Kumite Team, including Eda Eltemur, Merve Coban, Meltem Hocaoglu, Gulsen Demirturk settled for silver in the competition in Porec, Croatia.

Meltem Hocaoglu Akyol and Ugur Aktas previously won gold and Eda Eltemur clinched bronze at the tournament.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu posted a message on Twitter congratulating the athletes for winning medals.