Turkish Athletic Federation names top athletes in 2020

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Turkish Athletic Federation announced Wednesday the country's list of top athletes in their sports in 2020.

The federation said in a statement that new records were set in the summer season, which was shortened due to the novel coronavirus pandemic to only nine months.

Following the Balkan Senior Championship that ended last week, the athletes had a short hiatus before starting to prepare for indoor competitions slated for December, it added.

It also said that although many events had been postponed in April, May and June, the athletes achieved good results.

– List of best athletes this year:

– Men's Category:

100 meters: Ramil Guliyev, 10.23

200 meters: Ramil Guliyev, 20.73 / Jak Ali Harvey, 20.73

800 meters: Mehmet Celik, 1:48.87

1,500 meters : Ramazan Barbaros, 3:45.02

3,000 meters : Aras Kaya, 7:57.67

5,000 meters : Aras Kaya, 13:31.50

10,000 meters : Halil Yasin, 30:27.74

Half maraton: Sezgin Atac, 1:03.16

110 meters hurdles: Mikdat Sevler, 13.69

400 meters hurdles : Yasmani Copello, 49.04

3,000 meters steeplechase: Hilal Yego, 8:36.29

High jump: Alperen Acet, 2.25

Spole vault — Indoor — : Ersu Sasma, 5.60

Long jump — Indoor — : Yunus Emre Gumus, 7.41, Alper Kulaksız, 7.41

Triple jump: Can Ozupek, 16.41

Shot put: Alperen Karahan, 18.51

Discus throw: Irfan Yildirim, 56.83

Hammer throw: Esref Apak, 77.56

Javelin throw: Emin Oncel, 80.00

4×100 meters: ENKA, 39.40

4×400 meters: Turkish National Team, 3:06.35

Decathlon: Yavuz Salkaci, 6153

10,000-meter race walk: Salih Korkmaz, 39:20

20,000-meter race walk : Salih Korkmaz, 1:19.31

– Women's Category

100 meters: Hilal Durmaz, 11.79 / Simay Ozciftci, 11.81

200 meters — Indoor –: Mizgin Ay, 24.04

400 meters — Indoor — : Emel Sanli-Kircin, 53.81

800 meters: Aslı Arik, 2:08.51

1,500 meters: Yasemin Can, 4:15.51

3,000 meters: Yasemin Can, 8:57.64

5,000 meters: Yasemin Can, 14:40.70

Half marathon: Sevilay Eytemis, 1:13:00

100 meters hurdles: Ozge Soylu Can, 13.44

400 meters hurdles: Emel Sanli-Kircin, 58.25

3,000 meters hurdles:: Ozlem Kaya, 9:57.83

High jump — Indoor — Kadriye Aydin, 1.79, Buse Savaskan, 1.79

Pole vault — Indoor — Mesure Tutku Yılmaz, 4.31

Long jump — Indoor — : Tugba Danismaz, 6.16

Triple jump: Tugba Danismaz, 13.81

Shot put — Indoor — Emel Dereli, 17.85

Discus throw: Ozlem Becerek, 58.09

Hammer throw: Kivilcim Kaya-Salman, 67.15

Javelin throw: Eda Tugsuz, 60.38

4×100 meters: Fenerbahce, 45.81

4×400 meters: Fenerbahce, 3:42.60

Heptathlon: Beyzanur Yavuz, 4620

10,000-meter race walk: Bedriye Tekin, 50:35

20,000-meter race walk: Meryem Bekmez, 1:29,24