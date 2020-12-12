Turkish basketball: Sengun leads Besiktas to win

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Besiktas defeated Bahcesehir Koleji 86-76 in Turkey's ING Basketball Super League Round 12 game on Saturday.

Alperen Sengun, 18, dominated the game with 29 points and 13 rebounds for Besiktas at the Akatlar Arena in Istanbul.

James Blackmon added 25 points while Sehmus Hazer played with 15 points for the Black Eagles.

On the losing side, Ismet Akpinar was on fire with 31 points while Green produced 16 points but their efforts could not avoid the loss.

Besiktas had their fifth victory, while Bahcesehir Koleji suffered their eighth defeat in 12 games in the league.