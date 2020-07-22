Turkish beach records highest number of turtle nests

By Durmus Genc

MUGLA, Turkey (AA) – The number of loggerhead turtle nests in Turkey’s world-famous Iztuzu beach in the Aegean province of Mugla has reached 700, the highest figure so far.

Yakup Kaska, head of the Mugla-based Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER), told Anadolu Agency that a record number of nests were built this year.

In normal seasons, a group of 30-40 volunteers support the protection of the nests, Kaska said, adding this year due to the coronavirus pandemic only center’s staff continued to work.

Staff keep watch overnight on the beach to protect nests of Caretta caretta, also known as loggerhead turtles.

Emphasizing that the highest number of nests was 658 previously, Kaska said that the season is still going on and that the number of nests will continue to increase in the coming days.

Loggerhead sea turtles are classified as an endangered species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.