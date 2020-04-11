Turkish body distributes free facemasks in Malaysia

By Omer Faruk Yildiz

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AA) – A member of a Turkish business body distributed face masks free of charge here Friday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Malaysia branch of the Istanbul-based Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association’s (MUSIAD) gave the masks to shoppers at a mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Mustafa Aydemir, a director at MUSIAD Malaysia told Anadolu Agency that everyone should cooperate with health workers and security forces during this difficult time.

Malaysia has reported 4,346 cases and 70 deaths from the virus known as COVID-19.

After originating in China in December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed more than 102,700, and infected an excess of 1.69 million, while nearly 377,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.