By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish boxer Busra Isildar won gold at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Youth World Boxing Championships in Poland, according to the Turkish Boxing Federation on Thursday.

Isildar beat Kseniia Olifirenko of Russia in the women's 81 kilogram final.

The 2021 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships is being held in Kielce from April 10-23.