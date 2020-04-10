Turkish, Bulgarian presidents discuss COVID-19 measures

By Berk Ozkan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday spoke over the phone with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev where they discussed the fight against coronavirus.

The two leaders brainstormed ways to collaborate during the health crisis, bilateral relations and regional issues, according to Turkey's Communication Directorate.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have surpassed 1.61 million, with the death toll over 97,000, while more than 364,600 people have recovered so far.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut