Turkish businesses vow 10M masks for anti-virus efforts

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – In the face of the coronavirus outbreak, Turkish businesses are stepping up to make indigenous masks and disinfectants, said a business leader on Tuesday.

A total of 10 million masks and 100,000 tons of disinfectant will be donated to efforts to fight the virus’ spread, in particular to healthcare workers, said Ismail Gulle, head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly.

He added that Turkish exporters are aware of the seriousness of the pandemic, promising to stand in solidarity with Turkey’s heroes, its healthcare workers.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 168 countries and regions around the globe, with nearly 384,000 confirmed cases and over 16,500 deaths, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

So far, 37 people have died of the virus in Turkey, with 1,529 cases confirmed.

China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the countries hardest hit.