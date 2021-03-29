Turkish carmaker to halt production on supply shortage

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey-based carmaker Ford Otosan will suspend production in its facility in northwestern Kocaeli province for six days due to supply shortage.

"In this context, production will be suspended in our Kocaeli Plants for six days from April 3, 2021 to April 9, 2021, due to the restrictions in the supply of some parts, where microchip use is intensive, from abroad," read a statement sent to Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Monday.

Ford Otosan is a joint venture of Turkey's largest conglomerate Koc Holding and US automotive giant Ford.

Pointing to the coronavirus-driven supply disruptions of in-vehicle electronic components, the company said its main partner, Ford Motor Company, works with its global suppliers to ensure efficient use of materials belonging to electronic components by prioritizing problem resolution and main production lines.

It added that necessary plans are made with the suppliers, and the possible effects of supply shortages are minimized.

Noting that the suspension is not expected to affect the company's production and sales forecasts for 2021, Ford Otosan said maintenance works and rearranging production lines will continue in preparation for new investments.