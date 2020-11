By Murat Birinci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Turkish Central Bank on Thursday increased its lira swap sale limits from 50% to 60%.

The bank raised the swap auctions limit in the Turkish Lira Swap Market for Foreign Exchange, according to information received by Anadolu Agency.

Previously, the bank had increased the limit from 40% to 50% in May. The limit has been increasing gradually since last April from 20%.