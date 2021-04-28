Turkish champion wrestler to fight for only missing medal: Olympic gold

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – As happened everywhere, the novel coronavirus hit the sports world, causing the postponement of many major tournaments and negatively affecting the performance of several athletes.

But world champion Turkish wrestler Riza Kayaalp — who recently won his 10th European wrestling champion title in Warsaw, Poland — is among less affected athletes by COVID-19.

Regarded as one of the best Turkish wrestlers in history, four-time world champion Kayaalp also claimed bronze and silver medals in the Olympics and now he is seeking to capture the most significant title missing from his remarkable career: Olympic gold medal.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Kayaalp underlined that he wants to stay at the top until he quits wrestling.

"Becoming a European champion for the 10th time means that I have achieved the goals I have set in my career. It is really incredibly difficult to reach finals for the 11th time in the European championship in Greco-Roman wrestling," he said.

"Only a few wrestlers can do this, always staying in shape like this, keeping your strength. I'm happy to complete whatever I thought when I was younger."

Kayaalp now focuses on being successful also at Tokyo Olympics, which had to be rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak.

"Because I may not have this opportunity again," Kayaalp said, who is now 31 years old, adding that winning a gold medal at the European Championships was a morale-boosting victory for him.

"When I became a European champion again, I recovered myself and it motivated me more. I believe that I can reach same success in the upcoming matches."

Kayaalp believes that if there is a short break between two tournaments in which he participated, it affects his form positively.

"When there is a short break for the next tournament after being a champion, self-confidence does not go away. This self-confidence becomes permanent for two or three months, which is an advantage for me."

Kayaalp wants to get prepared for the Olympics in the best way as much as he can.

"I will do my best to become an Olympic champion. I will push all the limits during the games."

– 'Olympic gold medal is missing part to become a legend'

Reminding that he bagged eight medals in the world wrestling championships, 11 medals in the European wrestling championships, and two medals in the Olympics, Kayaalp said: "I think the Olympic gold medal is missing part to become a wrestling legend."

"I captured silver and bronze medals at the Olympics. After receiving a gold medal in the Olympics, maybe I will pass most of the athletes. Now, I have enough medals, but I need an Olympic gold medal as well. If I claim the gold medal, they will call me a legend."