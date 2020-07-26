Turkish champions Basaksehir end season with loss

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig winner Medipol Basaksehir on Sunday were beaten by Kasimpasa 3-2 in their final league game.

Home team Kasimpasa's goals were scored by Fode Koita (2) and Yusuf Erdogan, while Demba Ba and Edin Visca scored for Basaksehir.

The match capped off the 2019-2020 Turkish Super Lig season.

Ahead of the game, Basaksehir were already crowned Turkish Super Lig champions, as they made history by ending the dominance of Turkish football’s traditional “Big Three” – Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas.

After the match ended at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, Basaksehir players and staff celebrated the league title on an open-top bus taking them to the Basaksehir district.

Along their way players sang championship songs and waved flags.

Following the bus’ arrival, fans crowded Basaksehir’s streets and balconies to celebrate the Istanbul club's historic victory.

The team lifted their first league cup at their home, Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.