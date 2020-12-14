Turkish charity delivers humanitarian aid to Ethiopians

By Cigdem Munibe Alyanak

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) distributed food parcels Monday to 2,500 Ethiopian families who sought refuge in Sudan due to fighting in their homeland.

Some 2,250 families also received hygiene packages and 4,500 blankets in the camps in Sudan.

According to a statement by the Istanbul-based foundation, intense clashes between the Ethiopian army and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forced some 60,000 Ethiopians to migrate to Sudan.

As part of humanitarian efforts, IHH teams helped refugees set up tents and also provided food, health and shelter support in coordination with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Approximately 25,000 people have benefited from the humanitarian assistance so far.

The food parcels contain 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of sugar, 4.5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kilograms of flour and 5 kilograms of rice, lentils and salt.

The hygiene packages contain toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitary napkins, soap, hand towels, bath towels, dishwashing liquid, skin powder, bleach and other cleaning products.