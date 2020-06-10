Turkish charity distributes food aid in Yemen

By Muhammed Semiz

ADEN, Yemen (AA) – The Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) distributed 450 food parcels Tuesday to people with disabilities in Yemen.

The head of the Kizilay delegation, Mustafa Aydin, told Anadolu Agency that parcels were distributed to families which have members with disabilities in Yemen’s temporary capital, Aden, and in Hadhramaut, Marib and Taiz provinces.

The delegation said as part of the campaign launched last month, they aim to distribute a total of 2,500 food parcels until September in Yemen.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Turkish Red Crescent delivered 14,500 food parcels for needy families in Yemen.

The Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey, with an international network to help nations in need.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sana’a.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.