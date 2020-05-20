Turkish charity distributes food aid in Yemen

By Cagri Kosak

ADEN, Yemen (AA) – The Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) distributed nearly 2,000 food parcels Wednesday to needy families in Yemen’s temporary capital, Aden, and in southern Hadhramaut province.

Mustafa Aydin, head of the Kizilay delegation, told Anadolu Agency that Kizilay distributed a total of 1,937 food parcels, including 1,500 in Aden and 437 in Hadhramaut province.

Aydin previously announced that they would distribute 5,000 food parcels to families in need and refugees in Yemen.

The charity launched an aid campaign for needy families in the country on April 29.

The Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey, with an international network to help nations in need.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sana’a.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar