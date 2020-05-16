Turkish charity distributes Ramadan aid in Yemen

By Gulsen Topcu

MARIB, Yemen (AA) – The Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) distributed 2,000 food parcels here Saturday to needy families.

The head of the Kizilay delegation, Mustafa Aydin, told Anadolu Agency that parcels were distributed to families and refugees in Marib as part of a campaign to distribute 5,000 food parcels in Yemen's different provinces.

The aid campaign is aimed at easing problems of families suffering from the war in Yemen during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Turkish Red Crescent launched an aid campaign April 29 for needy families in Yemen.

The Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey, with an international network to help nations in need.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital of Sana’a.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.