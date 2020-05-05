Turkish charity distributes Ramadan aid in Yemen

By Ali Semerci

ADEN, Yemen (AA) – The Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) distributed 500 food parcels Tuesday to needy families in Yemen’s temporary capital, Aden.

Mustafa Aydin, head of the Kizilay delegation, told Anadolu Agency that Kizilay is also planning to distribute food parcels in Maarib, Abyan, Lahij, Al-Mahwit and Taiz provinces in the coming days.

Aydin previously announced that they would distribute 5,000 food parcels to families in need and refugees in Yemen.

The Turkish Red Crescent launched an aid campaign for needy families in Yemen on April 29.

The Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey, with an international network to help nations in need.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sana’a.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.

