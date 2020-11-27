Turkish charity to assist weary Ethiopians in Sudan

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) on Friday launched an emergency program to extend a helping hand to tens of thousands of displaced Ethiopians seeking refuge in Sudan.

According to a statement by the aid foundation, the intense clashes between Ethiopian army and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forced some 50,000 Ethiopians to migrate to Sudan and the IHH units held talks with officials in Sudan in an effort to assist conflict-weary people.

Meanwhile, the international departments of the charity contacted the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and discussed developments in the region.

The representatives of IHH visited migrants’ villages and the Hamdayat Camp located on the border between Ethiopia and Sudan.

The charity also completed an initial survey to assess the amount of food, hygiene items and blankets that are needed.