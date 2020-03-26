Turkish, Chinese experts discuss virus in video call

By Ferdi Turkten

ANKARA (AA) – Members of a Turkish committee tasked with tackling the coronavirus outbreak held a video conference with Chinese authorities on Thursday to discuss the global disease.

According to a statement by the Turkish Health Ministry, the Science Board for coronavirus and Chinese officials and scientists exchanged knowledge and experience about the virus during the three-hour meeting.

The question-and-answer session followed China’s presentation on the coronavirus.

The parties addressed topics such as the course of the disease, known features, effects in age groups, specific symptoms of disease, diagnostic methods, treatment protocols, vaccination studies and conditions of healing patients.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 175 countries and regions. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 523,000 while the death toll has crossed 23,600 and over 122,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

*Writing by Davut Demircan in Ankara