Turkish, Chinese foreign ministers meet in Ankara

By Serife Cetin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Chinese counterpart met in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday.

After holding a one-to-one meeting with China’s Wang Yi, Cavusoglu said that Ankara would like to see Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Turkey and that the two countries take their relations to a level of strategic partnership.

Cavusoglu said a comprehensive consultation mechanism meeting between the two foreign ministers will be at a future date.

The two ministers then held an inter-delegations meeting.

Wang is on a visit to Turkey from Wednesday till Friday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

He is also expected to be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later in the day.

*Contributions and writing by Sena Guler

​​​​​​​