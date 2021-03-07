Turkish city fascinates with day and night views

By Muhammet Mutaf

ERZURUM, Turkey (AA) – Turkey's eastern Erzurum province fascinates its visitors day and night with its natural beauties.

Erzurum has an important tourism potential with its historical artifacts, sports facilities, and natural beauties. The city is covered with ice in winters and turns green in summers.

It is located on the slopes of Mt. Palandoken, approximately 1,800 meters (5,905 feet) above sea level, offering a "cool paradise on the plain" during summer.

The ancient city Erzurum hosts thousands of local and foreign tourists every year with its Tortum Waterfall, historical buildings, ski jumping ramps, and Mt. Palandoken.

The city shines at night with its illuminated historical buildings and sports facilities.

Cemal Almaz, the provincial director of culture and tourism, told Anadolu Agency that the city has important works of belief, culture, and history.

Almaz said slopes, social facilities, and ski jumping ramps of Erzurum are waiting for visitors. He also invited sports enthusiasts as the city is suitable for winter and summer sports.

"There are many different and beautiful images in the city and these experiences should definitely be experienced. The winter scenes are stunning," he added.

* Writing by Gozde Bayar in Ankara.