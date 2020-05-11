Turkish club repeats virus test, no positive cases

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig club MKE Ankaragucu reported no positive cases Monday after a second round of testing for the novel coronavirus.

Ankaragucu said on its website that club executives, players, technical staff and employees were tested for the second time and the results showed that no one at the club had tested positive.

The Ankara-based team said the club's first team player, Ricardo Faty from Senegal, tested negative but will remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

Faty was discharged from a Turkish hospital on Monday after recovering from the coronavirus. He was rushed to the hospital last week over a positive result.

The 33-year-old said on social media that he had fully recovered.

Ankaragucu added that players will train at the club’s facilities on Tuesday.

Separately, their city rivals, Genclerbirligi, were tested as well.

The club confirmed Monday that all tests were negative.

Genclerbirligi players will hold a training session Tuesday at their club’s premises.

The death toll from the pandemic in Turkey rose to 3,841 as the country saw 55 more fatalities over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.