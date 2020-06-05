Turkish coast guard rescues 38 asylum seekers

By Yusuf Soykan Bal

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued at least 38 asylum seekers Thursday in western Izmir province.

Coast Guard teams were dispatched to an area on the shore of Cesme district when asylum seekers who were pushed back by the Greek Coast Guard called for help.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts nearly four million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.