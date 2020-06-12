Turkish coast guard rescues 42 asylum seekers

By Yusuf Soykan Bal

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – The Turkish coast guard rescued 42 asylum seekers late Thursday from a boat pushed back by the Greek coast guard.

Acting on a tip, Turkish rescue teams were sent to a region in Izmir province’s Foca district.

The asylum seekers were found on a rubber boat and were disembarked.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts nearly four million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

*Writing by Sena Guler