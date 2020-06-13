Turkish Coast Guard rescues 93 asylum seekers

By Mehmet Yavas

CANAKKALE, Turkey (AA) – The Turkish Coast Guard on Saturday rescued 93 asylum seekers who were pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters, according to security sources.

The asylum seekers of various nationalities initially set off for the Greek island of Lesbos (Midilli) from Ayvacik in Canakkale, northwestern Turkey.

Their two rubber rafts were pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey earlier this year opened its gates for irregular migrants wanting to cross to Europe, accusing the EU of failing to keep its promises under a 2016 migrant deal.

Turkey currently hosts over 3.7 million Syrians, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.