Turkish composer, pianist Timur Selcuk dies at 74

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish “state artist” performer Timur Selcuk died Friday after dedicating decades of his life to music. He was 74.

Born July 2, 1946, Selcuk was 5 when he started playing piano and had his first concert at the age of 7.

Selcuk completed high school at Istanbul's prestigious Galatasaray High School and continued his education at the piano department of Istanbul Municipality Conservatory.

He returned to Turkey in 1975 after finishing his composition and orchestra training at Ecole Normale de Musique in Paris.

Selcuk was awarded the "state artist" title in 1998 and left dozens of songs and several theatre musicals behind. Many artists, singers and politicians have paid tribute to Selcuk following his death.