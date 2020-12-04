Turkish customs seizes 17 kg of liquid cocaine

By Izzet Taskiran

ISTANBUL (AA) – A total of 17 kilograms of liquid cocaine was seized at the Istanbul Airport, officials said on Friday.

According to the information garnered by Anadolu Agency, customs officers found liquid cocaine on two different occasions over the last 10 days.

The liquid cocaine were kept in liquor bottles found in luggage of two different passengers, who arrived in Istanbul from Brazil.

Two suspects, whose identities were not revealed, were detained for attempting to smuggle the drugs.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk​​​​​​​