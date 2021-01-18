Turkish Cypriot parliament elects its speaker

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – The Northern Cypriot parliament on Monday elected its new speaker.

Onder Sennaroglu was elected from the National Unity Party (UBP), which leads the current coalition government.

Sennaroglu, the only candidate, was elected by a vote of 26-20 with two abstentions in the General Assembly.

The UBP had twice previously nominated Eroglu Canaltay for the post, but he failed to win enough votes.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) coalition government Cabinet was approved by President Ersin Tatar on Dec. 9.

The new government has 25 seats in the 50-seat parliament, with the UBP holding 20 seats, the Democratic Party (DP) three, and the Rebirth Party (YDP) two.

The need for a new government was triggered by elections last October in which then-Prime Minister Tatar was elected president, leaving the premiership vacant.

*Writing by Merve Berker