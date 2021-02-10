Turkish Cypriot president seeks 2-state solution

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – Ersin Tatar, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on Tuesday said Greece and Greek Cypriot administration were throwing baseless allegations and accusations at Turkey and Turkish Cypriots, which might disrupt dialogue and negotiations at a time when efforts were ongoing for an unofficial UN-sponsored conference on the island of Cyprus.

Tatar said in a statement that the initiative on the Cyprus-themed 5+1 (UN) meeting was still relevant.

Tatar said his administration was determined to protect the sovereignty of its people along with Ankara's military presence and role as a guarantor country on the island.

The president underlined that his country's will was to realize the two-state model, which he referred to as the "only realistic solution".

On the other hand, according to Tatar, the Greek Cypriot administration and Greece continued their provocations targeting the solution as seen during the comments delivered at a press conference held by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Nikos Anastasaidis, the head of Greek Cypriot administration.

Unrealistic allegations and accusations by the Greek and Greek Cypriot side on Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot administration have a dynamite effect on the process of dialogue and talks, he said.

He said the opposing side sought to forge a solution in which Turkish troops and Ankara's role as a guarantor state were removed from the island.

Tatar further noted that the Greek prime minister accused Turkey of being an occupying force on the island, but this was an attempt to cover up the real occupying element.

