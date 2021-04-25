Turkish Cypriot president to pay working visit to Turkey

By Mehmet Tosun

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar will pay a working visit to Turkey on Monday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During Tatar's visit, bilateral ties between Turkey and the TRNC will be reviewed in all aspects and steps to be taken to improve cooperation will be discussed, according to a statement from Turkey’s Communications Directorate on Sunday.

The talks will also focus on the latest developments on the Cyprus issue and the informal UN meeting on Cyprus that will take place in Geneva from April 27-29, it added.