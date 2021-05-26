Turkish Cyprus ready to open border gates with neighbor: Premier

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – The prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Wednesday called on a technical committee to decide to open border crossings between two sides of the Island of Cyprus and expressed readiness to open gates from Thursday.

Speaking to reporters following a Cabinet meeting, Ersan Saner said that they have taken necessary decisions to allow entrance from the Greek Cypriot side and the government completed preparations in that regard.

“Considering the number of [COVID-19] cases in the last 14 days, we have taken necessary decisions to allow daily movement [from the Greek Cypriot side] or for citizens from different countries, who wish to stay for more than five days, to come to our country from the Greek Cypriot side,” Saner said.

He noted that even though the Cabinet took decisions, the Bi-communal Technical Committee for Health under the Presidency should take decisions in this regard as well.

“If the gates are to be opened as a result of the joint decisions to be taken by the Bi-communal Technical Committee for Health, we are ready, as the government, from tomorrow,” he said.

Saner noted that the countries are listed in four categories – red, orange, yellow, and green – with the red being the most risky, and said visitors will be allowed in the TRNC from the Greek Cypriot side considering the case numbers in their countries in last 14 days.

Visitors coming from green countries will be able to enter the country without any requirements and restrictions, he said, adding that those coming from orange and yellow countries are required to present a negative PCR or antigen test.

“If they are going to stay more than five nights in our country, their stay will be allowed with renewal of the PCR and antigen test in the last 72/96 hours,” he said, adding that visitors from red countries will not be allowed entry to the country.

*Writing by Sena Guler in Ankara