Turkish Cyprus reports first COVID-19 death

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) confirmed on Saturday the first death in the country due to the novel coronavirus.

A 67-year-old German male patient succumbed to the virus in Lefkosa, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The patient suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension.

On March 10, the first coronavirus case in the TRNC was diagnosed in a German female tourist.

As of March 23, the partial curfew in the TRNC entered into force. There is a total of 61 cases in the country.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 177 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 607,900 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 28,100 and more than 131,800 recoveries.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar