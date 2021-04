By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s defense minister met with the vice president of Equatorial Guinea on Thursday in the capital Ankara.

The National Defense Ministry said in a statement that Hulusi Akar and Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue met at the ministry’s headquarters.

Earlier, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Mangue met at the presidential complex and discussed the signing of agreements on free trade, mutual investment encouragement and the prevention of double taxation.